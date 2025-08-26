A slip on Waimata Road, one of the more widely publicised problem roads around Tairāwhiti.
A new 30-year business case sets a framework for more effective use of NZ Transport Agency funding and rates to improve the resilience of Tairāwhiti’s roads.
Gisborne District Council approved the 30-year Programme Business Case, after community engagement and external peer review, noting in a statement thatit “recognises the hard reality that we cannot afford all the roading maintenance work communities would ideally like”.
“We know how tough the last few years have been for our communities,” said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.
“People are tired of potholes, slips, damaged bridges and challenging journeys.
“We hear that loud and clear. But the reality is that roads are deteriorating faster than we can fix them, and unbudgeted emergency repairs alone cost us $65 million last year.”
The council estimated that Tairāwhiti would need 15,000 more ratepayers to keep all 1899km of its roading network in good shape.
“At the same time, nine major storms in two years have made already-stretched budgets unsustainable.
“In some rural areas roads are deteriorating despite record spending,” the statement said.
The council’s director of lifelines, Tim Barry, said the business case was about focusing on what was most important, while being honest about what the council could afford.
He identified key areas, including keeping key roads open, strengthening urban and high-use rural roads, reducing reliance on emergency repairs and engaging closely with hapū and community groups before changes.
“We aren’t walking away from rural roads, but we do need to prioritise where we invest, and that means tough trade-offs,” Barry said.
“Some low-use sealed roads may revert to gravel. Others may take longer to reopen after a storm or could be closed during bad weather.
“We’ll focus more on prevention than reaction. That means more investment in drainage, culverts and bridges — especially in areas where roads are needed most.”
He said it would not be an “overnight fix”, but the plan put the region on a path to a stronger, more resilient and more affordable transport network.
The final business case will be submitted to Waka Kotahi NZTA and used to guide future investment decisions in the Long Term Plan and Regional Land Transport Plan.