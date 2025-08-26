Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Framework set for efficient road funding in Gisborne amid increasing costs

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

A slip on Waimata Road, one of the more widely publicised problem roads around Tairāwhiti.

A slip on Waimata Road, one of the more widely publicised problem roads around Tairāwhiti.

A new 30-year business case sets a framework for more effective use of NZ Transport Agency funding and rates to improve the resilience of Tairāwhiti’s roads.

Gisborne District Council approved the 30-year Programme Business Case, after community engagement and external peer review, noting in a statement that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save