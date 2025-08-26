Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz. Photo / Supplied

The council’s annual roading operational and capital expenditure in 2016 was $34m, increasing to $95m after Cyclone Gabrielle.

She said the business case would help the council make “fairer, smarter decisions for the future”.

The GDC statement said there were only 24 people per kilometre of road in Tairāwhiti compared with 40 in Hawke’s Bay.

The council estimated that Tairāwhiti would need 15,000 more ratepayers to keep all 1899km of its roading network in good shape.

“At the same time, nine major storms in two years have made already-stretched budgets unsustainable.

“In some rural areas roads are deteriorating despite record spending,” the statement said.

The council’s director of lifelines, Tim Barry, said the business case was about focusing on what was most important, while being honest about what the council could afford.

He identified key areas, including keeping key roads open, strengthening urban and high-use rural roads, reducing reliance on emergency repairs and engaging closely with hapū and community groups before changes.

“We aren’t walking away from rural roads, but we do need to prioritise where we invest, and that means tough trade-offs,” Barry said.

“Some low-use sealed roads may revert to gravel. Others may take longer to reopen after a storm or could be closed during bad weather.

“We’ll focus more on prevention than reaction. That means more investment in drainage, culverts and bridges — especially in areas where roads are needed most.”

He said it would not be an “overnight fix”, but the plan put the region on a path to a stronger, more resilient and more affordable transport network.

The final business case will be submitted to Waka Kotahi NZTA and used to guide future investment decisions in the Long Term Plan and Regional Land Transport Plan.

The council also committed to further community engagement before any major service changes were made.

“We’re not asking communities to accept less,” Stoltz said.

“We’re asking them to help us decide where we should focus more.”

According to the council, nearly half of Tairāwhiti roads carry only 6% of total traffic. The majority (78%) of roading investment goes into rural or small township areas outside of Gisborne city.