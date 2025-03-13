Jack Willock receiving the Te Whatu Ruru A Ruapani taonga as Top Student of Whakatipuranga Ngahere- NZ Diploma in Forestry Management (Level 6). he's pictured with Henry Mulligan, Win Ruru, and Sharon Maynard.
Ten Tairāwhiti students became the first graduates of Tūranga Ararau’s nationally recognised WhakatipurangaNgahere New Zealand Diploma in Forest Management (Level 6) last week.
The graduation at Whakatō Marae celebrated two years of hard work from the students. It marked a journey of more than two years for the Gisborne-based iwi tertiary education provider to get New Zealand Qualifications Authority accreditation for the diploma.
Tūranga Ararau Ruapani forestry manager Henry Mulligan said his vision was to give more people the opportunity to advance.
Every graduate of the diploma was either already employed, had started their own business, or was continuing with further education.
Mulligan thanked the late John Ruru, MNZM, and Tūranga Ararau manager Sharon Maynard, who were instrumental in the opening of the forestry school.
Graduates were Seth Andreasen, Tina Harrison, Robert Harrison, John Henry, Stan Hovell, Amohau Maxwell, Awhina Paul, Jack Truelock, Jack Willock and Mamie West.
Top student Willock was awarded Te Whata Ruru - a Ruapani taonga carved by Whare Gilbert in recognition of the contribution Ruru made to the Tūranga Ararau forestry programmes and included a scholarship sponsored by his whānau.
Truelock was awarded the top research project prize for his presentation on chemical thinning.
Willock was sponsored by Juken NZ and is now in fulltime employment with the company.
He started in 2023 at Canterbury University before realising it wasn’t the right path for him, then came across the forestry management diploma at Tūranga Ararau, which aligned with his values and goals.
“This diploma has set all of us up for real world challenges, and we’ve learned values that will contribute in a meaningful way to the forestry industry here,” Willock said.
He credited Mulligan for getting the graduates through two years of hard work, dedication, and learning.
The hands-on diploma is supported by the forestry industry in Tairāwhiti.
Speaking at the graduation, Eastland Wood Council deputy chairman Warren Rance challenged himself and others in the industry to contribute more to the diploma.
He told the graduates one of their jobs as foresters was to protect the soil on the land for as long as possible.
“If we get this right, forestry can continue to contribute to the economy, community, and environment, and that’s something I’m passionate about – looking after our soils,” Rance said.
Ruru was represented at the graduation by wife Win, who presented his taonga.
She said it was good to see more women entering the forestry industry and that John always spoke highly of women foresters because they always went into the detail - “all the little things got done”.