Graduates were Seth Andreasen, Tina Harrison, Robert Harrison, John Henry, Stan Hovell, Amohau Maxwell, Awhina Paul, Jack Truelock, Jack Willock and Mamie West.

Top student Willock was awarded Te Whata Ruru - a Ruapani taonga carved by Whare Gilbert in recognition of the contribution Ruru made to the Tūranga Ararau forestry programmes and included a scholarship sponsored by his whānau.

Truelock was awarded the top research project prize for his presentation on chemical thinning.

Willock was sponsored by Juken NZ and is now in fulltime employment with the company.

He started in 2023 at Canterbury University before realising it wasn’t the right path for him, then came across the forestry management diploma at Tūranga Ararau, which aligned with his values and goals.

“This diploma has set all of us up for real world challenges, and we’ve learned values that will contribute in a meaningful way to the forestry industry here,” Willock said.

He credited Mulligan for getting the graduates through two years of hard work, dedication, and learning.

The hands-on diploma is supported by the forestry industry in Tairāwhiti.

Graduates from left Amohau Maxwell, Jack Truelock, John Henry, Jack Willock, Rob Harrison, Tina Harrison (obscured), Awhina Paul. Absent are Seth Andreasen, Stan Hovell and Mamie West.

Speaking at the graduation, Eastland Wood Council deputy chairman Warren Rance challenged himself and others in the industry to contribute more to the diploma.

He told the graduates one of their jobs as foresters was to protect the soil on the land for as long as possible.

“If we get this right, forestry can continue to contribute to the economy, community, and environment, and that’s something I’m passionate about – looking after our soils,” Rance said.

Ruru was represented at the graduation by wife Win, who presented his taonga.

She said it was good to see more women entering the forestry industry and that John always spoke highly of women foresters because they always went into the detail - “all the little things got done”.

Graduate and mum-of-four Harrison, 35, agreed. Harrison has more than 10 years of experience driving log trucks and is planning to do an environmental law degree.

Henry, 43, said his advice to anyone thinking about doing the diploma was “to get out of your comfort zone and get into it”.

With the planned closure of the Toi Ohomai Forest Management diploma next year, Tūranga Ararau will be the only institution in New Zealand delivering this qualification.

Tūranga Ararau is in discussions with iwi, industry and other interested parties to extend provision.

- Sophie Rishworth is a freelance writer for Eastland Wood Council