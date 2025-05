The Cedenco factory in the industrial subdivision was evacuated on Thursday night after a small fire started in machinery handling squash powder.

16 May, 2025 12:44 AM Quick Read

The Cedenco factory in the industrial subdivision was evacuated on Thursday night after a small fire started in machinery handling squash powder.

Firefighters were called to the Cedenco factory in Gisborne’s industrial subdivision on Thursday night after a small fire started in machinery.

The alarm was sounded about 6.30pm.

“The whole of the factory was evacuated,” a senior firefighter said.

“A small fire had started in machinery handling squash powder. It was caused by friction in the machinery.”

Four appliances were called to the scene - three from the city brigade and one from the Patutahi volunteers.