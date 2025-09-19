2024-25 Junior Sportsman
- Jaxon Pardoe – Surfing
- Maia Campbell – Waka Ama
- Yahni Brown – Surf Lifesaving
2024-25 Junior Sportswoman
- Hinekahukura Brooking – Waka Ama
- Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai – Muay Thai
- Jacqueline Kennedy – Surf Lifesaving/Kayaking
2024-25 Junior Sports Team
- Rebels Futsal/GGHS Junior U15 Futsal – Futsal
- Midway U19 Women (Sophie Petro, Alice Sparks, Jacqueline Kennedy) – Surf Lifesaving
- Waikanae U19 IRB Team – Surf Lifesaving
2024-25 Sportsman
- Oscar Ruston – Rowing
- Oska Smith – Surf Lifesaving
- Tayler Reid – Triathlon
2024-25 Sportswoman
- Alicia Hoskin – Canoe Sprint/Kayaking
- Briana Irving – Surf Lifesaving
- Kelsey Teneti – Rugby
2024-25 Sports Team
- Kaiarahi Toa – Waka Ama
- Patutahi 1 – Golf
- Surf City Squash B Grade Men – Squash
2024-25 Master Sportsperson
- Bec Hoani – Waka Ama/Crossfit
- Emily Gillies – Surf Lifesaving
- Joe Hogan – Croquet
2024-25 Club Award
- Gisborne Boardriders – Surfing
- Midway SLSC – Surf Lifesaving
- Patutahi Golf Club – Golf
2024-25 Community Impact Award
- Junior Rugby – Junior Community Rugby Festival
- Gisborne Boardriders Club – Ngati Porou Boardriders
- Turanganui a Kiwa Touch Association – Tairāwhiti Touch
2024-25 Coach Award
- Arna Majstrovic – Surf Lifesaving
- Jack Gavin – Surf Lifesaving
- Liz Thompson – Kayaking
2024-25 Whaikaha Sportsperson
- Jack Adams – Para-athletics
- Tama Wirepa – Para-athletics
2024-25 Event Excellence Award
- Patutahi Golf Club – Matariki Open Tournament
- Surf Lifesaving NZ – 2025 AON NZ Surf Lifesaving Championships
- Waka Ama NZ and Te Uranga O Te Ra – 2024 Long Distance Nationals Gisborne
2024-25 Official Award
- Amber Church – Hockey
- Miah Phelps – Surf Lifesaving
- Toni Hoskin – Canoe Sprint/Kayaking
Services to Sport Award
- Allen Hurne – Hockey
- Annette Kingi – Netball
- Cherry Henry – Taekwondo
- Krissy Hohepa – Hockey
Bronwyn Kay and Ben Robertson of The Real Estate Agents said in a statement they were “proud to recognise the incredible athletes nominated as finalists this year”.
“Your passion, perseverance, and performance inspire all of us. Congratulations to everyone involved, you are all winners in our eyes.”
In addition to the 14 categories, three prestigious awards will be announced on the evening. These are the Overall Sportsperson Award, Volunteer Award and Legends of Sport.
The awards event will be held on Friday, November 14, at The Vines in Makaraka.
“Guests can look forward to an evening packed with inspiring stories, delicious kai, entertainment, and the chance to honour those who give their all for sport in Tairāwhiti,” the Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti statement said.
“The awards wouldn’t be possible without the generous backing of local businesses. Their sponsorship ensures our athletes, coaches, and volunteers are recognised on stage, and their support speaks to the strong community spirit.”