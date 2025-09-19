Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Finalists announced for Tairāwhiti Gisborne The Real Estate Agents and Bronwyn Kay Sports Awards

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

The 2024 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals in Gisborne is a finalist in the Event Excellence category at The Real Estate Agents and Bronwyn Kay Sports Awards, to be presented in November. Photo / Murray Robertson

The 2024 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals in Gisborne is a finalist in the Event Excellence category at The Real Estate Agents and Bronwyn Kay Sports Awards, to be presented in November. Photo / Murray Robertson

Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti this week announced the finalists for The Real Estate Agents and Bronwyn Kay Sports Awards.

The organisation, in a statement, said this year’s finalists represented “the very best of the region’s sporting talent and dedication, showcasing excellence both on and off the field.”

“Having received a record

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save