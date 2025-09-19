The 2024 Waka Ama Long Distance Nationals in Gisborne is a finalist in the Event Excellence category at The Real Estate Agents and Bronwyn Kay Sports Awards, to be presented in November. Photo / Murray Robertson

Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti this week announced the finalists for The Real Estate Agents and Bronwyn Kay Sports Awards.

The organisation, in a statement, said this year’s finalists represented “the very best of the region’s sporting talent and dedication, showcasing excellence both on and off the field.”

“Having received a record number of nominations across all categories, the calibre of talent, achievements, and contributions has been outstanding,” Whiti Ora Tairāwhiti event and talent lead Debbie Hutchings said.

“Bringing this success together highlights Tairāwhiti as a region of sporting excellence, from grassroots through to the international stage. We are delighted to announce these finalists to our community and look forward to celebrating the winners in November.”