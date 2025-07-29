Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Final phase of SH2 Otoko Hill road recovery work starts next week

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

The final phase of extensive works on SH2 north at Otoko Hill begins next week. This map supplied by the NZTA/Waka Kotahi illustrates what will be done. Image supplied.

The final phase of extensive works on SH2 north at Otoko Hill begins next week. This map supplied by the NZTA/Waka Kotahi illustrates what will be done. Image supplied.

The final phase of recovery work on State Highway 2 at Otoko Hill, north of Gisborne, is about to start.

From August 4, two sites on SH2 between Hihiroroa Rd and the Otoko Walkway east entrance (Mahaki Entrance) will be under stop/go traffic management, with delays of up to five

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save