“Site K will take approximately eight weeks to complete, with crews focusing on repairs to an overslip.”

Forty-eight drains will be either installed or upgraded as part of this work to help reduce pressure on the hill and subsequent movement in the road.

“Site M will take approximately 12 weeks to complete repairs to an underslip. These repairs include the installation of extensive drainage and construction of a buttress (supporting structure), similar to other recovery works undertaken in the area.”

Trec project manager Richard Bayley said this was a significant milestone for communities, contractors and the Trec team who had been a part of the recovery works on Otoko Hill.

“It’s been just over a year of intensive but essential works, and we’re pleased to be entering this final phase and leaving a more reliable and safer corridor for road users.”

Since Cyclone Gabrielle, the focus has been on repairing and resurfacing the road, with a number of underslips fixed before the focus turned to stabilising the hill surrounding the road and improving drainage to minimise the potential for slips to move again in the future.

“This is such a crucial piece of road for everyone who uses it, but in particular, the freight industry travelling between Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

“One of the primary focuses during the Otoko Hill work has been installing extensive drainage systems.

“As with so many roading projects, water is our biggest issue. We have to do as much as possible to draw it out of the hillsides before the damage is done,” Bayley said.

Since work began last winter, nine recovery sites along Otoko Hill have been completed. The final 2, sites K and M, will bring the total to 11.

“We expect to be completed by Christmas and we really appreciate everyone’s understanding as we move through this phase.”