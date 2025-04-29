Beef + Lamb New Zealand is hosting a field day on hub farm Tutumatai Station near Ruatōria on Friday.
The property in Mangaoporo Rd was named as a B+LNZ whenua Māori monitor farm early last year.
Promoted, resourced and supported by B+LNZ for a two-year period, with the option of a third year, it follows on from a successful monitor farm programme B+LNZ ran at Waikura Station at Tiniroto for several years.
“B+LNZ Hub Farms are all about bringing farmers together to connect, share ideas and tackle regional challenges,” a B+LNZ spokesman said.
“They provide a unique chance to follow a real farm business as it navigates change, helping you see firsthand how decisions play out over time and translating those insights into practical strategies for your own farm.”