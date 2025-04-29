Advertisement
Field day at East Coast station Tutumatai on Friday

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

A field day is being held on Beef + Lamb NZ monitor farm Tutumatai Station near Ruatōria from 10am to 4pm on Friday.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is hosting a field day on hub farm Tutumatai Station near Ruatōria on Friday.

The property in Mangaoporo Rd was named as a B+LNZ whenua Māori monitor farm early last year.

Promoted, resourced and supported by B+LNZ for a two-year period, with the option of a third year, it follows on from a successful monitor farm programme B+LNZ ran at Waikura Station at Tiniroto for several years.

“B+LNZ Hub Farms are all about bringing farmers together to connect, share ideas and tackle regional challenges,” a B+LNZ spokesman said.

“They provide a unique chance to follow a real farm business as it navigates change, helping you see firsthand how decisions play out over time and translating those insights into practical strategies for your own farm.”

The farm tour on Friday will be for 4x4 utes only.

Tutumatai is a 970-hectare sheep and beef breeding and finishing property that carries around 10,000 stock units made up of Romney sheep and Angus cattle.

The owners of Tutumatai Station manage two radiata pine forestry interests registered in the Emissions Trading Scheme and also have an ongoing relationship with Ngati Porou Mānuka.

Registration is required for the field day, which runs from 10am to 4pm.

