A field day is being held on Beef + Lamb NZ monitor farm Tutumatai Station near Ruatōria from 10am to 4pm on Friday.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A field day is being held on Beef + Lamb NZ monitor farm Tutumatai Station near Ruatōria from 10am to 4pm on Friday.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand is hosting a field day on hub farm Tutumatai Station near Ruatōria on Friday.

The property in Mangaoporo Rd was named as a B+LNZ whenua Māori monitor farm early last year.

Promoted, resourced and supported by B+LNZ for a two-year period, with the option of a third year, it follows on from a successful monitor farm programme B+LNZ ran at Waikura Station at Tiniroto for several years.

“B+LNZ Hub Farms are all about bringing farmers together to connect, share ideas and tackle regional challenges,” a B+LNZ spokesman said.

“They provide a unique chance to follow a real farm business as it navigates change, helping you see firsthand how decisions play out over time and translating those insights into practical strategies for your own farm.”