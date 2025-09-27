Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Te Karaka farmer’s emergency caesarean saves four lambs

Gisborne Herald
3 mins to read

Farmer Hayden Burgess with his granddad Brian Wallace, son Lachlan Burgess and the four lambs delivered by an emergency caesarean section that beat their odds for survival.

Farmer Hayden Burgess with his granddad Brian Wallace, son Lachlan Burgess and the four lambs delivered by an emergency caesarean section that beat their odds for survival.

It’s not unusual for a ewe to give birth to four lambs, but the way these particular four came into the world was anything but ordinary.

Te Karaka farmer Hayden Burgess had been checking his flock regularly towards the end of winter as it was lambing season.

On one round,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save