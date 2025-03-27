Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Farmer Time for Schools keeps growing

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

The Farmer Time For Schools initiative, driven by Gisborne's Marie Burke (pictured) for Beef + Lamb NZ, continues to grow, connecting more students with farmers nationwide.

An innovative programme connecting New Zealand students with farmers has continued to grow during the past 12 months.

Farmer Time for Schools, set up by Beef + Lamb NZ, provides Kiwi kids in the classroom with a glimpse of farm life through live video calls with farmers.

It has achieved a 14.1% increase in student participation over the past 12 months.

“The programme continues to have a meaningful impact on students, teachers and farmers alike,” said programme co-ordinator Marie Burke, of Gisborne.

“This initiative has proven its value time and again by providing invaluable learning experiences for young Kiwis. We see students develop a real connection with the land and their food, while farmers gain a sense of pride in sharing their knowledge.”

This year, 1253 students took part in the programme, with 57 farmer-teacher pairings bringing farming and food production to life in the classroom.

“It covered a wide range of curriculum areas, including English, science, social science, technology and maths and statistics,” Burke said.

Farmer Time for Schools introduces students to a variety of farm types – from sheep, beef, dairy and deer to vegetable, grain and beekeeping.

“Throughout the year, students explored key farming topics such as sustainability, animal care, soil health, technology and the role of climate in food production.

“A recent survey of participants reinforced the programme’s impact, with teachers and farmers saying they would recommend it for schools.

“Teachers have praised the programme for providing an engaging way for students to connect with the rural community, supporting inquiry-based learning and deepening their understanding of where food comes from,” Burke said.

“Farmers valued the opportunity to share their stories, inspire future generations and showcase the career opportunities in the primary industries.

“Students enjoyed learning about the diverse roles farmers play and developing a greater appreciation for the hard work and passion behind food and fibre production.”




