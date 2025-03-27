The Farmer Time For Schools initiative, driven by Gisborne's Marie Burke (pictured) for Beef + Lamb NZ, continues to grow, connecting more students with farmers nationwide.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Farmer Time For Schools initiative, driven by Gisborne's Marie Burke (pictured) for Beef + Lamb NZ, continues to grow, connecting more students with farmers nationwide.

An innovative programme connecting New Zealand students with farmers has continued to grow during the past 12 months.

Farmer Time for Schools, set up by Beef + Lamb NZ, provides Kiwi kids in the classroom with a glimpse of farm life through live video calls with farmers.

It has achieved a 14.1% increase in student participation over the past 12 months.

“The programme continues to have a meaningful impact on students, teachers and farmers alike,” said programme co-ordinator Marie Burke, of Gisborne.

“This initiative has proven its value time and again by providing invaluable learning experiences for young Kiwis. We see students develop a real connection with the land and their food, while farmers gain a sense of pride in sharing their knowledge.”