An innovative programme connecting New Zealand students with farmers has continued to grow during the past 12 months.
Farmer Time for Schools, set up by Beef + Lamb NZ, provides Kiwi kids in the classroom with a glimpse of farm life through live video calls with farmers.
It has achieved a 14.1% increase in student participation over the past 12 months.
“The programme continues to have a meaningful impact on students, teachers and farmers alike,” said programme co-ordinator Marie Burke, of Gisborne.
“This initiative has proven its value time and again by providing invaluable learning experiences for young Kiwis. We see students develop a real connection with the land and their food, while farmers gain a sense of pride in sharing their knowledge.”