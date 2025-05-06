Toby Williams, chair of the Federated Farmers' meat and wool council.

Federated Farmers has welcomed the Government’s commitment to halt the locking up of high-quality farmland in carbon forest, but says loopholes remain.

Whāngārā farmer and Feds meat and wool chair Toby Williams said the announcement from the Government that it was still on track to ban full farm-to-forest conversions was good news.

Several of those had happened in Tairāwhiti, he said.

“If we keep losing communities to carbon forestry, we’ll be left with towns without schools, sports clubs or doctors,” Williams said. “It sucks the life out of our rural communities.

“Farmers are also increasingly reporting that carbon farming brings with it other issues like out-of-control pig and deer numbers, wildfire risk, and rampant wilding pines.