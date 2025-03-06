Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Farm for Profit aim of field days in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Farming for Profit field days are being held by Beef + Lamb NZ on properties at Whāngārā and Nūhaka next week.

Farming for Profit field days are being held by Beef + Lamb NZ on properties at Whāngārā and Nūhaka next week.

Beef and Lamb New Zealand is running Farming for Profit field days in Gisborne and Wairoa next week.

Front Footing Change and Adapting Farm Systems for a Profitable and Resilient Future offers an opportunity to hear from top farmers on how they are building resilient businesses and tackling regional challenges.

B+LNZ extension lead Mark Harris says the Gisborne field day on Wednesday (12.30pm to 4pm) will involve a farm tour of the Loffler property at Whangārā.

“See how the Lofflers are finishing home-bred bulls at 400kg by 15 months on pasture, and lambing over 170% in the face of parasite challenge and drench resistance on their property.”

A wide range of subjects will be discussed during the field day - beef genetics, AI, performance, profitability cow herd, progeny, sheep performance, flock mating structure, selection and cull policy, genetics, finishing lambs, growing hoggets, integrated grazing, worm monitoring and control, and increased kill weights.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Harris said 4WDs were required for the farm tour “[but] no ATVs or side by sides, please”.

The Loffler property is on Glenroy Rd off SH35 - 400 metres past 36 Glenroy Rd.

Meanwhile, the Wairoa field day is at Wai Station, 166 Wai Station Road at Nūhaka on Thursday (12.30-4pm).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Join us to see how Wai Station run their bull system and how they are consistently lambing over 150%, finishing all lambs and maintaining worm control,” Harris said.

“The field day will also cover the farm’s performance, future goals and strategies for addressing production challenges.

“Bring quads and side-by-sides for the farm tour. No helmet, no ride.”

Those interested in either field day can register through the events section of the Beef + Lamb NZ website.

Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald