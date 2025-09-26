Top qualifier at the Emerre & Hathaway Poverty Bay Men’s Open, two-time defending champion Mark Smith, of the Springfield club in Rotorua. Photo / Paul Rickard

Two-time Poverty Bay Open winner William Brown was an early casualty in top-16 matchplay in Gisborne’s showpiece golf tournament yesterday.

Queenstown-based Brown lost two and one to Aaron Goddard (St Andrews of Hamilton) in yesterday morning’s first round of matchplay in the Emerre & Hathaway Poverty Bay Men’s Open.

Brown had qualified in third place after two rounds of strokeplay (75, 71) and Goddard had qualified 14th (80, 77).

Brown won the tournament in 2012 and 2023, and in July this year became the first player to win the King of the Coast men’s open at Tolaga Bay four years in a row, making it five wins in total. He is a former head greenkeeper at Poverty Bay Golf Club’s Awapuni Links.

The 112 entrants in the PB Open were divided into seven groups of 16 after strokeplay on Thursday. Matchplay semifinals are being played this morning and finals this afternoon.