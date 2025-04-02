Advertisement
Elton John vs Billy Joel tribute show kicks off national tour in Gisborne

Kim Parkinson
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
Sam Hyde and Cam Crawford, aka Cam & Sam, begin a 15-venue, seven-month tour of their Elton John vs Billy Joel tribute show at the War Memorial Theatre in Gisborne on April 11.

As the first city to see the sun, it’s fitting Gisborne will be the first place to host the 2025 tour of the Elton John vs Billy Joel tribute show next week.

Featuring musicians Cam Crawford (Billy Joel) and Sam Hyde (Elton John), the idea for the show came about when an excited friend called them during a night out at a duelling piano bar in Las Vegas and said they had to do something similar in New Zealand.

Duelling pianos usually involve two grand pianos onstage and pianists taking turns performing audience-requested songs.

They took their friend’s advice and played their first gig at Jack Hackett’s Irish Pub in central Wellington.

“It was basically a request show...people would yell out songs and we’d play them. It was incredible,” Crawford said.

“We started at 6pm and by the end of the night no one had left the bar.

“From there we got a bunch of bookings at various bars and venues, and it grew.”

Hyde had always wanted to do an Elton John/Billy Joel tribute show so the duelling piano show soon developed into a face-to-face tribute.

The pair were set to launch it in 2020 when Covid-19 hit. It wasn’t until 2022 that they played at the Eat, Drink, Play Festival where they won the Best in Play award among 150 other acts.

Sam Hyde and Cam Crawford perform at their Elton John vs Billy Joel tribute show.
Since their debut, they have performed to more than 20,000 people across the country.

Crawford said he loved both artists, but his voice and style were more suited to Joel.

“The way he plays and the tone of his voice, he’s quite soulful and a bit rock ‘n’ roll, which suits me.

“I don’t mind dressing up in a suit with some Ray-Bans and a skinny tie, and Sam’s definitely more flamboyant, so he’s happy in his wings, feathers and sparkles.”

Their show is based on the show Elton John and Billy Joel themselves toured 30 years ago called Face to Face. It was the longest-running and most successful concert tandem in pop music history.

Hyde and Crawford’s version?

“We ease into it, starting with ballads. Then we start firing up and by the end of the night people are dancing in the aisles to songs like Uptown Girl and I’m Still Standing,” Crawford said.

“We talk about each of the songs as we go and give a bit of history.”

The pair have played at 40 venues across the country - from Whangārei to Invercargill - and the 2025 tour over seven months features 15 venues from Christchurch to Kerikeri.

“Gisborne is our first show so you get first bite of the cherry.”

Elton John vs Billy Joel Tribute Show

Friday, April 11

Gisborne War Memorial Theatre

Tickets: https://camandsam.co.nz/elton-vs-billy-tickets

