Sam Hyde and Cam Crawford, aka Cam & Sam, begin a 15-venue, seven-month tour of their Elton John vs Billy Joel tribute show at the War Memorial Theatre in Gisborne on April 11.
As the first city to see the sun, it’s fitting Gisborne will be the first place to host the 2025 tour of the Elton John vs Billy Joel tribute show next week.
Featuring musicians Cam Crawford (Billy Joel) and Sam Hyde (Elton John), the idea for the show came about when an excited friend called them during a night out at a duelling piano bar in Las Vegas and said they had to do something similar in New Zealand.
Duelling pianos usually involve two grand pianos onstage and pianists taking turns performing audience-requested songs.
They took their friend’s advice and played their first gig at Jack Hackett’s Irish Pub in central Wellington.
“It was basically a request show...people would yell out songs and we’d play them. It was incredible,” Crawford said.