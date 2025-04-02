“We started at 6pm and by the end of the night no one had left the bar.

“From there we got a bunch of bookings at various bars and venues, and it grew.”

Hyde had always wanted to do an Elton John/Billy Joel tribute show so the duelling piano show soon developed into a face-to-face tribute.

The pair were set to launch it in 2020 when Covid-19 hit. It wasn’t until 2022 that they played at the Eat, Drink, Play Festival where they won the Best in Play award among 150 other acts.

Sam Hyde and Cam Crawford perform at their Elton John vs Billy Joel tribute show.

Since their debut, they have performed to more than 20,000 people across the country.

Crawford said he loved both artists, but his voice and style were more suited to Joel.

“The way he plays and the tone of his voice, he’s quite soulful and a bit rock ‘n’ roll, which suits me.

“I don’t mind dressing up in a suit with some Ray-Bans and a skinny tie, and Sam’s definitely more flamboyant, so he’s happy in his wings, feathers and sparkles.”

Their show is based on the show Elton John and Billy Joel themselves toured 30 years ago called Face to Face. It was the longest-running and most successful concert tandem in pop music history.

Hyde and Crawford’s version?

“We ease into it, starting with ballads. Then we start firing up and by the end of the night people are dancing in the aisles to songs like Uptown Girl and I’m Still Standing,” Crawford said.

“We talk about each of the songs as we go and give a bit of history.”

The pair have played at 40 venues across the country - from Whangārei to Invercargill - and the 2025 tour over seven months features 15 venues from Christchurch to Kerikeri.

“Gisborne is our first show so you get first bite of the cherry.”

Elton John vs Billy Joel Tribute Show

Friday, April 11

Gisborne War Memorial Theatre

Tickets: https://camandsam.co.nz/elton-vs-billy-tickets