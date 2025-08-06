Degree level studies in early childhood education will be available at the EIT campus in Tairāwhiti from next year. EIT Bachelor of Teaching (Early Childhood Education) graduate Rebecca Davidson is pictured with two of her young charges.

EIT will offer a Bachelor of Teaching (Early Childhood Education) qualification in Tairāwhiti for the first time next year in response to demand from the sector.

It would give local students the opportunity to train as early childhood teachers without leaving the region, an EIT release said.

The move follows two years of offering the New Zealand Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care (Level 5) in Tairāwhiti.

“It comes in response to strong demand from students and early childhood centres for a degree-level qualification that leads to teacher registration,” EIT education and social sciences head Zac Anderson said.

“The feedback from stakeholders made it clear that more was needed beyond the diploma.