The Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter team started their week of missions by responding to a trauma at Ruatōria.

The Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter successfully completed eight missions in the reporting week from Monday, March 17.

On that day, at 8.55am, the team responded to a trauma at Ruatōria, flying their patient in a stable condition to Gisborne Hospital.

On March 19 they had a 4.30am call-out to a medical event at Pehiri, transferring a patient in a stable condition to the hospital.

Just hours later, at 8.50am, they were dispatched to a medical event at Ruatōria, again taking a patient to Gisborne in a stable condition.

Soon after that, a 11.30am, a patient in a stable condition after suffering a medical event, was flown from Te Kaha to Whakatāne Hospital.