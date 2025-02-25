Henry Gaddum working the sheep ahead of Matawai's sheep dog trials last Friday and Saturday. Leo Edginton was the star of the show, collecting two wins among his top-three placings in all four events.

Henry Gaddum working the sheep ahead of Matawai's sheep dog trials last Friday and Saturday. Leo Edginton was the star of the show, collecting two wins among his top-three placings in all four events.

Tolaga Bay competitor Leo Edginton featured in the top three in all four events at the Matawai sheep dog trials and came away with victories in two.

The weather played its part for the club’s trials last Friday and Saturday and subsequently there was a good number of entries for both days.

Edginton, from Mangaheia Station, won event one – the long head – with his dog Stannis. The pair scored 95.5 points to head off Noddy Halley and Bruce second on 95.25 and Allen Irwin and Slug on 95.

Sam Shaw and River (94) and John Foss and Nip (93.75) rounded out the top five.

Shaw won the intermediate section and Halley the maiden.