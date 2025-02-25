Ruie Bridge and Snoope got up to win event two – the short head and yard – with a score of 97.5.
Edginton and Stannis were second on 97, Bridge and Tui third on 95.5, Halley and Bruce fourth on 93, and Andrew Savage and Pip fifth on 92.5.
Bridge and Tui won the intermediate and maiden events.
Edginton and Sky scored 97.5 to top event three – the zig zag hunt.
George Nehoff and Hank were second on 96.5, Ben Tekahika and Burt third on 96, Shaw and Cola fourth on 95.5, and Merv Utting and Cruze fifth on 95.
Shaw and Cola won the intermediate and maiden classes.
Event four – the straight hunt – was won by Ben Lamont and Sam with 97, followed by Hamish Thatcher and Pearl on 96.5 and Edginton and Robert on 95.
Sam Shaw and Rogue were fourth on 94.5 and Henry Gaddum and Tazz fifth on 94.
Lamont won the intermediate and maiden titles.
“A massive thank you to the landowners, sponsors, judges and to Matawai School for the food,” a trials spokesman said. “Also thanks to Charles Rau and Henry and Sophie Gaddum for the sheep.
“Club members and wider community all pitched in to help get things ready and the trial could not have happened without that support.
“Congratulations to local placegetters Henry Gaddum and Sam Shaw, and well done to Ben Lamont and his young dog Sam.”