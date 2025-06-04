A senior firefighter said the bike rolled on the road.
As part of that incident, Whatatutu volunteer firefighters worked to establish a landing zone for the chopper.
“Timely and professional work done on the ground before we even arrive is a big part of many of our mission runs,” a rescue helicopter team spokesman said.
“Another example was a trauma event involving two patients at Ruatōria earlier in the week.
“The local Hato Hone St John crew did fantastic work before we got there, and that can have a big impact on patient outcome.”
The five missions flown were:
May 28, 9.09am The Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a medical event at Hastings. One person in a serious condition was flown to Wellington Hospital.
May 29, 4pm The team responded to a trauma at Mōrere. One person was flown in serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.
May 30, 6.50pm The crew flew to Ruatōria for a trauma event that required two people to be taken in stable condition to Gisborne Hospital.
June 1, 2.31am The helicopter carried out an inter-region transfer, transporting one person in critical condition from Gisborne to Waikato Hospital.
June 1, 5.40pm The team responded to the quad bike accident at Whatatutu.