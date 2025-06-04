Advertisement
Gisborne Herald

Eastland Rescue helicopter takes on five missions from Ruatōria to Hastings

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

As part of last week’s mission schedule, the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter team responded to a trauma at Mōrere (pictured), flying their patient in serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

One person was seriously injured in a quad bike crash at Whatatutu over the weekend.

Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue helicopter carried out five missions last week, including medical and trauma incidents and the quad bike crash.

The crash happened on Mangamaia Road at Whatatutu just before 5.20pm on Sunday.

Police

