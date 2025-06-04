As part of last week’s mission schedule, the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter team responded to a trauma at Mōrere (pictured), flying their patient in serious condition to Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

4 Jun, 2025

One person was seriously injured in a quad bike crash at Whatatutu over the weekend.

Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue helicopter carried out five missions last week, including medical and trauma incidents and the quad bike crash.

The crash happened on Mangamaia Road at Whatatutu just before 5.20pm on Sunday.

Police have inquiring into the circumstances.

The rescue chopper flew a 16-year-old girl in serious condition to Gisborne Hospital.