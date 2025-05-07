The dredge Albatros has been working to remove silt from the harbour and approaches. The southerly change one day last week did not stop her. Photo / Murray Robertson

Eastland Port handled 223,869 tonnes of export cargo in April, with 10 vessels calling over the month.

A port spokeswoman confirmed that the cargo included nine log ships and the final kiwifruit vessel of the season.

April also saw the return of the trailing suction dredge Albatros, which is undertaking a month-long operation to remove around 100,000 tonnes of silt from the harbour basin, berths, and navigation channel.

The Albatros was pictured moving material from the wharf seven area. Photo / Murray Robertson

“This work is part of preparations to ready the newly rebuilt Wharf 7 for receiving log ships.”