PBKA secretary Cheryl Clarke said falling entries at championship dog shows in recent years led to the decision to wind up the association and to donate its remaining funds to charity.

“Dog owners that did come to our shows loved their experience here, but events are expensive to run and it was not something we could sustain forever,” she said.

“So the five remaining committee members decided it was time to call it a day.

“Though the wind-up won’t be concluded until November, we had this bit of money left that we wanted to go to a good cause.”

Not only was the decision to donate to Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust (EHRT) a unanimous one, it was the first thought of every one of the committee members, Clarke said.

“Our fellow dog groups seem to be doing okay, so we wanted to support something that benefits the entire community.

“We’ve all travelled a lot going to dog shows ... so we’ve always been conscious that something could go wrong at any time.

“If it does, you might need the wonderful support of a rescue helicopter, so choosing the service to donate to was a no-brainer for us all.”

EHRT chairman Ian Parker said donations like that from the kennel association were critical to the operation of the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter.

“Fundraising is an ongoing obligation and commitment, so we’re thrilled the association thought of us when considering its charitable giving,” Parker said.

“It has enabled us to purchase a piece of infrastructure that will be used by the trust and the team for years, and we could not be more grateful.”

Meanwhile, although PBKA was no longer in operation, Clarke said local dog owners could still be involved through Dogs New Zealand (formerly the NZ Kennel Club).

The latest addition to Clarke and husband Steve’s Hexton household is red brindle greyhound Big Time Seattle (5), rehomed after her retirement from racing.

Her adoption has ignited a new passion in Cheryl who, as well as organising monthly walks for other local greyhounds (and their owners), has become a powerful advocate for the breed.

“With Government plans to ban greyhound racing by July 2026, there could be up to 3000 dogs up for adoption and I am keen to support that.

“The walks are a way for them to see other members of their own breed, which I think they miss after having been brought up in greyhound kennels,” Clarke said.

“Seattle is a lovely girl and has been an introduction to an amazing breed ... she’s opened up a whole new world.”