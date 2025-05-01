Duck numbers and the weather look set to be in favour of the hunters in Tairāwhiti this Saturday morning when the annual duck shooting season begins.

1 May, 2025 03:00 AM 2 mins to read

The annual duck hunt starts this weekend and the opening in Tairāwhiti looks promising for hunters in the Eastern Region, according to senior fish & game officer Matthew McDougall.

“That’s because of the weather forecast, but we are not holding our breath for dabbling duck hunting for the rest of the season.”

The MetService forecasts “rain easing, fresh southerlies” for Saturday, which should keep the ducks low and within range of the hunters’ guns.