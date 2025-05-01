Advertisement
Home / Gisborne Herald

Eastern Region duck hunt kicks off with favourable conditions

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Duck numbers and the weather look set to be in favour of the hunters in Tairāwhiti this Saturday morning when the annual duck shooting season begins.

  • The annual duck hunt starts this weekend in Tairāwhiti, with promising conditions for hunters.
  • Eastern Region Fish & Game expects duck shooting bags similar to last year, despite weather challenges.
  • Rangers, police and Firearms Safety staff will check hunters’ bags, emphasising firearm safety.

The annual duck hunt starts this weekend and the opening in Tairāwhiti looks promising for hunters in the Eastern Region, according to senior fish & game officer Matthew McDougall.

Eastern Region Fish & Game predicts opening weekend duck shooting bags should be similar to last year.

“That’s because of the weather forecast, but we are not holding our breath for dabbling duck hunting for the rest of the season.”

The MetService forecasts “rain easing, fresh southerlies” for Saturday, which should keep the ducks low and within range of the hunters’ guns.

Young Conner Meikle gets the decoys out and in position ahead of a hunt last season.
“Eastern Council have decided to increase the season length for the 2025 mallard, grey and shoveller duck season to six weeks, providing the keen hunter additional opportunity,” McDougall said.

“Paradise shelduck numbers are on par with last year and pukeko are plentiful.

“Black swan populations are still relatively low across the Gisborne region, so no season for them again - sorry.”

Duck shooting season begins on Saturday (May 3). Photo / Ian Cooper
Upland game hunting for pheasant should be better than last year, he said.

Rangers will be out and about checking hunters’ bags and will be accompanied by police in some areas and the Firearms Safety staff in others.

“We are anticipating the usual level of good compliance and hope hunters have a great day with friends and family,” McDougall said.

“As usual, take extra care with firearms.”

