Mangaheia’s Leo Edginton and his dog Sky were the only team from Gisborne to make the podium at the Pro Plan North Island sheep dog trial championships near Taihape.

The competition finished on Friday.

Tolaga Bay triallist Edginton finished third in the final of event four – the straight hunt.

He and Sky had a qualifying score of 97.5 points, followed by 93.5 in the run-off for an aggregate of 191.

The same combination finished fifth in event 3 – the zig-zag hunt – with 91.5 and 85.5 for an aggregate of 177.