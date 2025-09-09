The girls taking part in the international pageant will need sponsorship to help get them to the US and Ainzley’s grandma Joan has already started fundraising, running a raffle in Tolaga Bay.
The Face of Beauty International is a national pageant that provides a platform for women and teens to showcase individuality, build confidence and represent their country at the global Face of Beauty International competition.
Central to the programme is the I AM ME initiative, which emphasises community service and charitable fundraising.
The NZ branch was established in 2012 by Zaley Tamihana-Brown and Ashreen Nand of A-Z Pageants NZ.
The international competition has been hosted in Thailand, Taiwan, Mongolia, India and the Philippines.
“Ainzley’s win is not just a personal triumph, but a milestone for every girl who has not always seen herself reflected in spaces like these,” Tamihana-Brown said.
“Entering the competition with integrity, mana and the unwavering support of her community, Ainzley’s presence is a bold and beautiful statement [that] ‘we belong here, too’.”
Over the next year, she would have opportunities to grow in confidence, refine her skills and develop her presence on and off the catwalk, Tamihana-Brown said.
Contestants were judged on confidence and stage presence, intelligence and communication skills, charitable spirit and leadership, cultural representation and advocacy, and “beauty with purpose” — balancing outer beauty with inner values.