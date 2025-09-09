Advertisement
East Coast’s Ainzley Cann crowned Teen Face of Beauty International NZ

Kim Parkinson
By
Arts, entertainment and education reporter·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Ainzley Cann from Tolaga Bay has been crowned Teen Face of Beauty International New Zealand. Photo / Nadya Montt

Tolaga Bay’s Ainzley Cann has won the Teen Face of Beauty contest and will represent New Zealand at the international event in the United States next year.

Ainzley, 16, said she was thrilled to win the contest and looking forward to representing the East Coast and Aotearoa.

She was

