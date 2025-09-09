Ainzley Cann from Tolaga Bay has been crowned Teen Face of Beauty International New Zealand. Photo / Nadya Montt

Ainzley Cann from Tolaga Bay has been crowned Teen Face of Beauty International New Zealand. Photo / Nadya Montt

Tolaga Bay’s Ainzley Cann has won the Teen Face of Beauty contest and will represent New Zealand at the international event in the United States next year.

Ainzley, 16, said she was thrilled to win the contest and looking forward to representing the East Coast and Aotearoa.

She was crowned at SkyCity in Hamilton.

The year 12 student at Tolaga Bay Area School said people in the community had been very supportive and she had received lots of congratulations since winning the award.

Organisers reached out to her mum Stacey to see if Ainzley would like to be part of the pageant after she did some runway modelling and a photoshoot with them before the competition.