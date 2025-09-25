Advertisement
East Coast photograph collection receives national recognition

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Tairāwhiti Museum curator Dudley Meadows with a plate from the William Fitzgerald Crawford photographic collection housed at the museum.

The William Fitzgerald Crawford photographic collection at Tairāwhiti Museum in Gisborne has been recognised on the national Unesco Memory of the World Register.

It is the first entry from Gisborne and the East Coast region.

The 5000 glass plate negatives provide an exceptional record of the development of

