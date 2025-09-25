Tairāwhiti Museum curator Dudley Meadows with a plate from the William Fitzgerald Crawford photographic collection housed at the museum.

Tairāwhiti Museum curator Dudley Meadows with a plate from the William Fitzgerald Crawford photographic collection housed at the museum.

The William Fitzgerald Crawford photographic collection at Tairāwhiti Museum in Gisborne has been recognised on the national Unesco Memory of the World Register.

It is the first entry from Gisborne and the East Coast region.

The 5000 glass plate negatives provide an exceptional record of the development of early Gisborne over four decades between 1874 and 1912.

Chair of the Unesco Memory of the World Trust, Jane Wild, congratulated Tairāwhiti Museum for its nomination.

“The photographs provide a remarkable record of place, people at work and at play,” Wild said.