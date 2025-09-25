“Preserving this unique collection and digitising the images to share the story of Gisborne and its region is a large and vital commitment to our local and national stories.
“Over one thousand images are online already. They are rich in information and artistry. With further digitisation, more of the story of Tairāwhiti can be shared.”
Crawford recorded the development of Gisborne, urban and rural businesses, social and civic activities, portraits and Māori events.
The Memory of the World Register contains 56 inscriptions of nationally and internationally important documentary heritage collections.
These include Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the suffrage petitions, the papers of Katherine Mansfield and Sir Edmund Hillary, as well as the first book published in te reo, architectural, cultural and religious records.
There are photographic, manuscript, moving image and sound resources from institutions across New Zealand.
Tairāwhiti Museum curator, Dudley Meadows, said the collection’s inclusion in the Unesco Memory of the World Register was “a deserving accolade and recognition”.
A comprehensive survey of the collection was supplied to the Unesco Board of Trustees, alongside support essays from independent experts Peter Ireland, Karl Johnstone and Sheridan Gundry.
An official presentation from Unesco to the Tairāwhiti Museum will be made in November.