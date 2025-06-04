The Longline Classic was granted $20,500 via round two of the Regional Events Promotion Fund. Photo / Rebecca Grunwell

The Government is supporting East Coast events through the Regional Events Promotion Fund.

MP Dana Kirkpatrick says the funding aims to boost tourism and sustain local businesses year-round.

The Longline Classic and Iron Māori ki Te Tairāwhiti received funding.

East Coast MP Dana Kirkpatrick says the Government is encouraging more New Zealanders to visit the area, with support from the Regional Events Promotion Fund.

The funding will support a range of events across the East Coast, including Gisborne’s Longline Classic, Iron Māori ki Te Tairāwhiti, the Whakatāne Local Wild Food Festival, and the Ōpōtiki Lantern Festival.

The Longline Classic received $20,500, and Iron Māori ki Te Tairāwhiti got $15,000.

“I’m thrilled to see support for events right across our region, from Ōhope to Gisborne,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement.