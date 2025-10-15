“Amazingly, he was able to walk to the St John ambulance.”
The man was taken to Gisborne Hospital for a checkup with what were described by ambulance officers as “minor” injuries.
“We don’t know how he survived that crash,” the senior firefighter said.
“It probably came down to whereabouts in the vehicle the car hit the rocks.”
State Highway 2 at that point was closed for some time as a result.
The fire crew who attended were there until around 4am Thursday.
“The crash took out a power plinth and a water main as well, and there was debris from the crash all over the road.”
Police have an inquiry into the circumstances of the crash under way.