A car was split in two in a serious crash at Makaraka early Thursday morning. A firefighter who was on the scene said he did not know how the driver survived the crash. Photo / Supplied

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Driver walks away with minor injuries after Gisborne crash splits car in two

A car was split in two in a serious crash at Makaraka early Thursday morning. A firefighter who was on the scene said he did not know how the driver survived the crash. Photo / Supplied

First responders were left amazed by a man who escaped serious injury when the car he was driving was split in two in a crash early Thursday morning.

It happened about 2.30am on State Highway 2, Makaraka, Gisborne, near the Roseland Hotel corner.

“The car left the road and hit large boulders positioned on a property at the corner,” a senior firefighter said.

“Such was the impact the car was split in two and pieces of it ended up 70 metres down the highway.”

The senior firefighter said the man driving the car was out of the vehicle when the emergency services arrived.