Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Driver walks away with minor injuries after Gisborne crash splits car in two

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

A car was split in two in a serious crash at Makaraka early Thursday morning. A firefighter who was on the scene said he did not know how the driver survived the crash. Photo / Supplied

A car was split in two in a serious crash at Makaraka early Thursday morning. A firefighter who was on the scene said he did not know how the driver survived the crash. Photo / Supplied

First responders were left amazed by a man who escaped serious injury when the car he was driving was split in two in a crash early Thursday morning.

It happened about 2.30am on State Highway 2, Makaraka, Gisborne, near the Roseland Hotel corner.

“The car left the road and hit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save