Dinner by the River: Gizzy’s street food event is happening again, celebrating local mobile food vendors. 4pm – 7pm, Marina Park carpark.

Spectrum – an exhibition of 10 Gisborne artists: The final day of the inaugural exhibition of The Barn Art Collaborative curated by Sally Gaddum. 10am – 1pm, The Barn Art Gallery at TW Wines, 1121 Back Ormond Rd.

Safeman Safefamily Tairāwhiti Fundraiser: Unleash the laughs, unload the worries with a night of stand-up comedy at the Dome Cinema & Bar. Doors open at 5pm. 38 Childers Rd. Tickets $30. Email teaorangi@smsf.org.nz

A-TRAX with Charlie Love & Jasmine Taare: A night of sun-drenched reggae, soul and electronic funk. 8pm – 11pm, Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St.

SUNDAY

Yoga Day at Tatapouri: Beginning with sunrise yoga at 7am, followed by a line-up of yoga and fitness classes and an ayurvedic cooking class. Bookings essential for the sauna, Sol Fitness and ayurveda sessions. Tatapouri Bay Oceanside Accommodation. Ticketing through eventbrite.

Marlon Williams: Ngā Ao E Rua – Two Worlds: Film. An intimate portrait of Marlon Williams’ journey of reconnection through te reo Māori. 6.30pm – 8pm. Dome Cinema and Bar, 38 Childers Rd.

FRIDAY, October 17

Love Your Blood: An exhibition by Steph Barnett featuring installations, animations and paintings. 24 Saleyards Rd, Matawhero. From 5.30pm.

Live Nations presents Tom Sainsbury – Lessons Not Learnt. 7.30pm. War Memorial Theatre, 159 Bright St.

The 150th Annual Poverty Bay A&P Show: Packed with all the attractions and entertainment the show is famous for, including equestrian, shearing, dog trials, wood chopping and more. Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18.

SUNDAY, October 19

The Aviary Collective Spring Show: Featuring new works from 10 painters and three jewellers. From 12pm - 4pm. The Aviary Collective Store, PBC, 38 Childers Rd.

SATURDAY, October 25

The Longline Classic: The final edition of the one-day music festival featuring Smashproof, Flamingo Pier, Jed Skuse, McCrafty and more. 2pm. Soundshell, Centennial Marine Drive.

SUNDAY, October 26

Gisborne Wine & Food Festival: TW Wines & Matawhero Winery will have live music, food and wine with free shuttles from the city and between the wineries. Tickets on sale at Gisbornewineandfoodfestival.co.nz

Regular events

MONDAYS

The 500 Card Club: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1pm-4pm, $3. Phone Tony (06) 8633468.

Fun Dancing Gisborne: Modern Sequence and Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $7. Contact Kev or Isabel (06) 8670074 or 0211812414.

Gisborne Choral Society: New choir members welcome at the GCS’s regular practice. St Andrew’s Church from 7pm.

Gisborne Orchestra rehearsals: Gisborne Intermediate School, 7.30pm-9pm. New players welcome. Contact Jill 021756364 or email gisborneorchestra@gmail.com

Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, senior groups – social morning club, 9am-11am, $5. Contact Leslie 0274156872.

Gisborne Badminton Club: 7pm-9pm. Contact Kevin (06) 8671416.

City of Gisborne Highland Pipe Band: Learn to play the pipes or drums. Learners and experienced players welcome. Learners start at 6.30pm, seniors 7.30pm-8.30pm. The Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. For further information, phone/text 0274874480. Every Monday except public holidays.

TUESDAYS

Sun City Spinners: Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Contact Dale (06) 8675083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

He Kākano: Popular sing-along baby session for under-2s. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30pm-7.30pm. Contact Kerry 0211024890.

Hāpu Māmā Aqua Class: Keeping mums-to-be comfortably active while puku and pēpi are supported by the water. Kiwa Pools, 6.30pm-7.15pm.

Badminton: Gisborne Pinoy Smashers, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 6pm-8pm. Contact Alfred 0273072318.

Patutahi Badminton Club: Patutahi Community Hall, 7.30pm-9.30pm. Contact Ron 0274460146.

WEDNESDAYS

Badminton: Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, junior age groups – Kiwi Shots (Years 3-6), 3.30pm-4.30pm, $10; Mid Shots (Years 7-8), 4.45pm-5.45pm, $10; Hot Shots (Years 9-13), 6pm-7.30pm, $12. Badminton Centre, 154 Roebuck Rd. Contact Geoff 0276568222.

Badminton: Adult coaching – basic coaching and games, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $10. Contact Hamish 0274456234.

Fifties Forward low-impact aerobics: YMCA, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am. First class is free, otherwise $2.

Mainly Music: A fun music group for preschoolers. St Andrew’s Church community centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/family. Contact Trish (06) 8672789 or (06) 8685513.

Gisborne Concert Band: 6.30pm-8pm, the Bandroom, 200 Childers Rd. If you play brass, woodwind or percussion, come and join. New musicians welcome.

THURSDAYS

Te Pihinga/Little Sprouts: A fun sing-along and story time for 2 to 5-year-olds. H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 9.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing: Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6pm-8pm. Contact Kerry 0211024890.

Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice: Social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30pm-9.30pm, $5. Contact Pat 0210497148.

Badminton: Thursday morning casual group, Badminton Centre, 134 Roebuck Rd, 9am-11am. $5. Inquiries to eastland.association@gmail.com

FRIDAYS

Friday Stairs Workout: Meet at the lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill, 5.55am, workout 6am-6.40am.

Rangatahi Film-making Programme: Free programme for rangatahi interested in learning film-making and production skills. Every Friday from August 1 to December 12. 9am-5pm, Rāngai, 235 Gladstone Rd. Ph 0212222571 or email www.rangai.nz

SATURDAYS

Gisborne Farmers’ Market: A variety of fresh and prepared goods from local farmers and growers as we welcome spring. Corner Stout and Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Gisborne Parkrun: Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, beach end of Grey St, 7.45am-10am. Register at parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

Pilates with Tilly: Tone, sculpt and flow. Saturdays and Sundays 8am-9am. The Space, Yoga Coast Plus, 46 Makorori Beach Rd. Ph 0273311032 to book.

Tairāwhiti Coffin Club: BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-10am. Details at tairawhiticc@gmail.com

Tennis for all: Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2pm-4pm. For more information phone (06) 8625741 or (06) 8625856.

SUNDAYS

Gisborne Walkers Club: 8am, meet at Mitre 10, 24 Derby St. Text 0278902224 for more info.

Silent Flute Taijiquan: Movement lab for life. Free one-hour Tai Chi Chuan (Mandarin) Taijiquan (Cantonese) class open to everyone. 1pm-2pm, Botanical Gardens. Text 0210490722 to confirm location.

Dharma Practice and Meditation: Lama Damchoe leads dharma practice and meditation, followed by a shared lunch. 10am, Palpung Kagyu Samten Choling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 31 James St. All welcome.

Sunset Yoga: Beginner-friendly yoga flow overlooking Makorori Beach, finishing with tea at sunset. Small class sizes. 4.30pm-6pm. Contact Zoey 02102967107.

The Mexican at Smash Palace: Enjoy some tasty dishes and wash them down with a cold beer or a margarita. 5pm-8pm. Smash Palace Bar, 24 Banks St.

SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Lions Express Train Rides: Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Drive, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Bottomless Brunch at Sidura Wine Bar: Enjoy two-hour brunch bookings at the CBD’s coolest wine bar. Saturday and Sunday, 16 Peel St, 10am-2pm.

EACH WEEK

Mahjong Club (Mon and Thurs): Gisborne Town and Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Contact Margaret (06) 8630144.

Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs and Sat): Corner Parkinson and Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm, Tues and Thurs 9am–2pm. Details phone/text 0224650396.

Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues and Sun): Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am–3pm, $5 adults, Under-12s free.

FORTNIGHTLY

Lego Club for ages 5-17: H.B. Williams Memorial Library, 3.30pm-5pm, free. Go to www.gpl.govt.nz for full details.

Gisborne Country Music Club (1st and 3rd Sundays): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 children. Contact Flo (06) 8677637, 0274946979 or email flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd and 4th Saturdays and last Thursday): Green shed opposite Enterprise Aquatic Centre carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am to about noon. Contact Bill 0274507719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

MONTHLY

Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday): Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm, weather permitting.

Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday): Behind the courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30am-11am.

Crop Swap (1st Sunday): Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School carpark, 137 Main Rd, 2pm-3pm.

Irish Music Session (1st Sunday): The Rivers restaurant, 4pm-6pm. Marty 0210557685.

Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday): Waverley St hall, 9.30am-11.30am; (3rd Wednesday) Kahutia Bowling Club, 7pm.

Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday): Dome Cinema, Poverty Bay Club, 6pm doors open, 7pm gig. $10 door sales, Blues Club members free, R18.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday): Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm. Contact Chris 0274602430.

Gisborne Friendship Group – formerly Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday): For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5, including morning tea. Register with Noelene (06) 8684473 or Dianne (06) 8674294.

U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday): Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. House of Breakthrough, cnr Lytton and Ormond roads, 9.30am, $2 at the door. Contact Diane 0274441073.

Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday): CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm. Contact Moira 0274576923.

Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday): Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm. Inquiries to 0210634515.

The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday): Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2. Contact Katrine (06) 8672427.

Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday): Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting. Contact Malcolm (06) 8672591 or 0272402590.

Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday): Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details at gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday): 11am. Details/venue (06) 8673715 or (06) 8677122.

Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday): Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, 2pm.

First City Toastmasters (1st and 3rd Tuesday): Become a confident speaker and leader. Adult Literacy Rooms, 1st Floor, 100 Grey St, Gisborne, 6.15pm. Contact Helen 0221945671.

To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.