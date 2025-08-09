Advertisement
DIA warns Gisborne council on water plan’s ‘financial sustainability’

By
Local Democracy Reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne District Council is one of six councils to receive a letter from the Department of Internal Affairs requesting to see its draft water plan. Photo / Zita Campbell

Gisborne District Council has been warned its standalone water plan faces “significant barriers to achieving financial sustainability”.

It is one of six councils to receive a warning from the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), which requested the councils provide draft water plans by August 5.

The DIA wants to identify

