“If you or someone you love is facing cancer, contact us on 867 1795 for free, confidential support.

“Whether it’s emotional support, practical assistance, or just someone to talk to, we’re here for you. You’re not alone.”

Daffodil Day will have 30 collection spots on Friday and Saturday, ranging from the city centre to the far reaches of the East Coast, Matawai, Muriwai and elsewhere.

The collection spots will be staffed by “our fabulous volunteer network”, said Podjursky.

“We have a large cohort of wonderful people doing their bit to help us out.

“Whether they are shaking a bucket for an hour, or helping out on a stall across the weekend, we really appreciate the effort they put into our biggest campaign of the year.”

She said volunteers had been working across the district all month.

“Our pre-orders for businesses are all packed and ready for the delivery team from Ray White Real Estate to do their thing.”

She said daffodils were proving as popular as ever.

“We have had buckets upon buckets of locally grown daffodils picked and dropped off to us and these have been snapped up at local shops during August,

“Thankfully, we have a beautiful flush of flowers available this week, so you’ll be able to find fresh daffodils at many of our spots across town.”

Other Daffodil Day fundraising activities already held include Gisborne Vintage Car Club’s annual Daffodil Day rally to Tolaga Bay and a Cancer Society private movie showing at the Odeon Multiplex.

The 27th PGG Wrightson-ANZ Daffodil Day Sheep Drive fundraiser, backed by farmers, transport companies, stock administrators, agents, auctioneers, local businesses and those who purchase the sheep, will be held on Friday morning.

“Each year, the rural community pull together and show their support for our cause, and we are humbled by their ongoing commitment and the immense impact their event has on our services,” said Podjursky.