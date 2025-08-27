Advertisement
Daffodil Day: Community rallies for cancer support in Tairāwhiti

By
Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Dedicated Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society volunteers Joy Davis (left), Marg Porter, Rory O’Keefe, Pirihira Toroa and Tony Barnby will be among the collectors seeking public support during the Daffodil Day Appeal on Friday and Saturday.

Daffodil Day collectors will be out in force across Tairāwhiti on Friday and Saturday, gratefully seeking community support for the annual Cancer Society fundraiser.

Gisborne-East Coast Cancer Society fundraising and event co-ordinator Shay Podjursky said one in every three people were impacted by cancer in Tairāwhiti.

“We are so grateful

