You only had to listen to the screams of fear and joy to know the kids definitely enjoyed soaring to new heights on the variety of Mahons Amusements rides.

After that cauldron of thrill-seeking action, I headed along to Fire and Emergency NZ’s display and spoke to volunteers Mathew Bannister of the Eastland fire brigade and Josh Rolfe of Te Karaka.

They proceeded to inform and educate me about the risks posed by lithium-ion batteries and showed me their safety displays.

“When you have a fire, you need a plan,” Bannister said.

The Fire and Emergency display also featured a pile of things that should never be burned, such as tyres, which I was informed people might fill with diesel, plastics and packaging.

Obvious, you might think, but it happens, and staff were keen to emphasise items like these should never, ever be set alight.

Fire and Emergency NZ say items in this pile should never be burned ... and are stressing that message at the A&P Show. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Volunteer firefighters Mathew Bannister (left) and Josh Rolfe are more than happy to talk about fire risks and safety.

Mustang Grace ready to hand out prizes at one of Sideshow Alley's traditional stalls ... the clowns. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

The tastebud-teasing aroma of various treats got the stomach rumbling, so I checked out some fare at a Pacific Island outlet ... I ordered a bun filled with steak and egg ... yum.

I watched a few young horse riders in action, then headed back to the office after enjoying a morning in the sun at my first Poverty Bay A&P Show.

The show continues on Saturday, and for those who have never been to it, and those who have been many times before, I highly recommend it. There’s something for everyone.

Acting Sergeant James Garbett on duty at the Gisborne Police information stand. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin

Ormond's David Weaver with a Wolsley WDH waterpump. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin