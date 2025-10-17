The ferris wheel was brought to Gisborne specially for the 150th Poverty Bay A&P Show. Photo / Anne-Marie de Bruin
Every man, woman, child, farm dog and horse was out in force for the 2025 Poverty Bay A&P Show that opened today ... or at least it seemed that way.
A&P shows are an institution for most Kiwis who grew up in regional New Zealand, but I must admitI had not been to one since I was a child in Palmerston North.
However, that was then and Friday was definitely now as I walked into Showgrounds Park for my first taste of A&P Show Gisborne style ... the feature event of the 150th anniversary of the Poverty Bay A&P Association.
It was certainly, and as expected, a real family atmosphere – especially on the rides enjoyed by whānau with children ranging in age from toddlers to teenagers.