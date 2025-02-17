The Cenotaph is surrounded by scaffolding as work gets under way on the second phase of a project to preserve and protect it. It started in drizzle on Monday. Photo / Murray Robertson

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Cenotaph is surrounded by scaffolding as work gets under way on the second phase of a project to preserve and protect it. It started in drizzle on Monday. Photo / Murray Robertson

Phase 2 of preservation work on the Gisborne Cenotaph has started following the installation of scaffolding and fencing around the monument on The Esplanade.

The $90,000 phase is part of a conservation plan developed by Auckland architects Salmond Reed and will follow Category 1 heritage place requirements.

“Using appropriate conservation methods, specialist materials and techniques, the work will be completed by local contractors Cleanrite Services and overseen by heritage specialists,” Gisborne District Council acting director liveable communities Kerry Hudson said.

“This is the second phase of work on the Cenotaph after cleaning was completed ahead of Anzac Day last year.

Hudson said it would involve addressing “critical repairs to prevent further deterioration, ensuring the monument’s longevity and maintaining its historical and cultural significance”.