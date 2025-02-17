Advertisement
Critical repairs being done to Gisborne war memorial

Gisborne Herald
The Cenotaph is surrounded by scaffolding as work gets under way on the second phase of a project to preserve and protect it. It started in drizzle on Monday. Photo / Murray Robertson

Phase 2 of preservation work on the Gisborne Cenotaph has started following the installation of scaffolding and fencing around the monument on The Esplanade.

The $90,000 phase is part of a conservation plan developed by Auckland architects Salmond Reed and will follow Category 1 heritage place requirements.

“Using appropriate conservation methods, specialist materials and techniques, the work will be completed by local contractors Cleanrite Services and overseen by heritage specialists,” Gisborne District Council acting director liveable communities Kerry Hudson said.

“This is the second phase of work on the Cenotaph after cleaning was completed ahead of Anzac Day last year.

Hudson said it would involve addressing “critical repairs to prevent further deterioration, ensuring the monument’s longevity and maintaining its historical and cultural significance”.

The work includes repairing structural damage, restoring damaged inscriptions and decorative elements, and applying protective measures to prevent future water damage.

“This phase is significant in preserving our heritage and ensuring the Cenotaph remains a focal point for community commemorative events.”

To ensure safety, the area around the Cenotaph has been fenced off while work is being done.

Hudson said weather dependent, the preservation work was expected to be completed mid-March at a cost of about $90,000.

