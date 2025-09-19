“The cafes will offer an alternative space where people can sit down in a more relaxed and therapeutic setting.
“They are part of our plan to ensure there is someone to call, someone to respond and somewhere to go.”
A Health NZ Te Whatu Ora tender for a “Peer Support Crisis Recovery Cafe” in Tairāwhiti opened late last month and closed this week.
The tender or request for proposals document said the initiative would help lead the development of peer support within a Crisis Recovery Cafe setting.
“The lived experience, training, and insight that peer support workers bring will be central to enhancing support for people in distress – offering hope, connection, and practical support at a critical time in Tairāwhiti district.”
The Gisborne Herald approached Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou and Turanga Health for comment on the tender.
Turanga Health chief executive Rewiti Ropiha said the organisation had reviewed the tender and would not be putting forward a proposal.
The other cafes are planned for Hawke’s Bay, Hutt Valley, Christchurch and Dunedin.