Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Health NZ plans to open a Crisis Recovery Cafe in Tairāwhiti.

The Tairāwhiti cafe would be one of six the Government is planning to open across the country over the next 12 months, with the first opening in Whanganui two weeks ago.

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey, in a statement, said Crisis Recovery Cafes were a real option offering support to people experiencing mental health or addiction challenges.

The cafes would be peer-led with trained support workers in a non-clinical setting.

“Emergency Departments [ED] are often not the right environment when someone is going through a mental health crisis,” Doocey said.