It was a terrific start to the R2 bull sales in the region on Monday when Gold Creek Simmentals at Te Karaka enjoyed a 100% sale. This guy, the top-priced bull, sold for $26,000 and is off to stud in Northland.
Gold Creek at Te Karaka and Kerrah at Whakaki got the rising-2-year-old bull sales season in Tairāwhiti off to a cracking start on Monday.
The two Simmental studs enjoyed a total clearance.
Gold Creek Simmentals realised a solid top price and a big lift on last year’s average.
Its rostrum was packed for the on-farm sale on Monday with mainly local buyers.