“Another guest speaker is the fascinating James Powrie, chief executive of the Hawke’s Bay Forestry Group, which is collaborating to do some exciting experimental projects with woody debris,” Wilson said.

“He also leads the Urban Kākābeak Project that aims to secure genetics of the wild kākābeak to ensure it does not disappear forever.”

Beef + Lamb NZ animal health research principal scientist Cara Brosnahan — the Wormwise facilitator for the Gisborne and Wairoa region — will discuss managing facial eczema and parasites on-farm.

“Virtual fencing is the way of the future, according to hill country farmer James Parsons, who will delve into this “game-changing” option during his presentation with Central Hawke’s Bay farmer Mathew Barham.

“Ngā Wāhine te Pamu Nancy Crawshaw, Mickey Trotter, Alice Anderson and Ariana Hadfield are poised to give in-depth insights into the many opportunities and successes for women in the primary industries.”

Andrew Hoggard, the Minister for Biosecurity and Food Safety, and Associate Minister of both agriculture and the environment, will be speaking at 2.30pm on Thursday.

Land use options following the Government’s announcement in December to limit farm to forestry conversions entering the Emissions Trading Scheme will be the topic delved into by Property Brokers rural general manager Conrad Wilkshire on Wednesday.

“The Rural News Cadet Challenge and Beef + Lamb NZ Station Challenge bring plenty of fun with a serious message to the Expo,” Wilson said,

Wairoa Community Development Trust has been delivering the Expo for several years, riding out Covid-19 and cyclones along the way.

“Their goal is simple — to enhance the rural social landscape and contribute to a thriving and vibrant region, and they do that wherever they can," Wilson said.

Trust chairman Sefton Alexander said they knew and understood the rural landscape and liked to celebrate the innovation, talent and people of the East Coast.

Wilson said the trust would continue to deliver an event designed especially to connect agri-businesses with sheep and beef farmers, enabling conversations and opportunities to keep building relationships with East Coast farming communities.

“Events like this are important to our rural communities but can only be done with the ongoing support from our sponsors, volunteers and supporters.”

- Diana Dobson is a freelance writer for the East Coast Farm Expo