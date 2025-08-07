The Matekerepu Bridge has been described as a "choke point" for traffic. Photo / Local Democracy Reporting

Councillor calls for State Highway 2 bridge between Gisborne and Whakatāne to be raised after flooding

A councillor is calling for a Bay of Plenty highway bridge to be raised and lengthened, in the wake of last week’s flooding that closed the important route.

The issues with Matekerepu Bridge turning into a “choke point” during flooding were discussed at an Ōpōtiki District Council meeting this week.

Councillor Tom Brooks described the new Matekerepu roundabout as “pointless” if traffic from Ōpōtiki couldn’t get over the bridge less than 50 metres away.

He said when the new roundabout was announced, he queried at an Eastern Bay Road Safety Joint Committee meeting why the bridge wasn’t being replaced at the same time.

The committee includes a representative from the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA).