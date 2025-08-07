Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Councillor calls for State Highway 2 bridge between Gisborne and Whakatāne to be raised after flooding

By Diane McCarthy
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

The Matekerepu Bridge has been described as a "choke point" for traffic. Photo / Local Democracy Reporting

The Matekerepu Bridge has been described as a "choke point" for traffic. Photo / Local Democracy Reporting

A councillor is calling for a Bay of Plenty highway bridge to be raised and lengthened, in the wake of last week’s flooding that closed the important route.

The issues with Matekerepu Bridge turning into a “choke point” during flooding were discussed at an Ōpōtiki District Council meeting this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save