“The nice new roundabout that is being built is superfluous if we can’t get over the bridge,” he said.
He described the bridge as a “choke point” for traffic, not only from Ōpōtiki but from the entire East Coast, including Gisborne.
He said he was sharing some thoughts with the secretary of the joint committee, who would draft a letter to the Bay of Plenty Regional Transport Committee and the Minister of Transport about the importance of the bridge. He suggested other councillors put their concerns forward as well.
He felt the Gisborne District Council also needed to be made aware of the issue.
“Because that’s one of the choke points for them if we’re cut off with these storm events.
“It affects the resilience of our town and up the coast.”
He felt both Gisborne and Ōpōtiki should put pressure on the Government.
“If you’re going to do something, let’s do it once, and do it right. If that bridge was raised and had a bigger span, that water could go right under there.”
Councillor Maxie Kemara agreed the bridge needed to be updated.
He attended a pōwhiri at Roimata Marae at Kutarere this year when the local hapū welcomed the contractors constructing the roundabout.