The plan is being developed in three phases – understanding community values and risks; exploring adaptation options; and creating an action plan for the future.
“In March, we asked the community what matters most and their priorities included protecting wildlife, keeping beach access and recreation, and making sure the plan can evolve over time,” the council said.
“This phase 2 community workshop will explore a range of draft adaptation approaches, including options to avoid, protect, accommodate, or retreat in response to coastal hazards.
“These will be discussed in relation to their environmental, social, cultural and economic impacts.”
The workshop will be held on June 25.