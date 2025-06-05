A community workshop to discuss future options for Wainui Beach is being held on June 25 as part of the formulation of a Wainui Coastal Adaptation Plan. Photo / Murry Cave

A community workshop is to be held at Wainui Beach School later this month to discuss the options to help shape the future of the beach.

Gisborne District Council said on social media that Wainui Beach held deep cultural, social and economic significance to the region, but it faced ongoing challenges from coastal erosion and climate change.

“To address these issues, the council is developing the Wainui Coastal Adaptation Plan – a strategy for managing current and future coastal risks,” the council said.

“The plan will guide sustainable development, protection structures and emergency management, while preserving key values like the natural environment, habitats, surf breaks and access for recreation and kai gathering.”