As a result, many whānau were forced to travel to Gisborne — a two-hour round trip — to do their washing.

The survey also revealed whānau, particularly during summer, faced significant water vulnerabilities, and washing clothes was one of the main contributors to household water use, often placing strain on already limited water supplies.

Over the past two years, a comprehensive feasibility study was done, a suitable central site found, and resource consent secured for the facility.

The laundromat will house seven commercial washing machines and seven stack dryers, operating as a self-service hub with a cashless, card-based payment system.

The location is the former Ūawa Foodmarket in the heart of the township. The site has been unused in recent years.

To ensure water supply, the site will feature five 30,000-litre water tanks.

The project also includes plans for wastewater treatment via a constructed wetlands system designed by Awamoana’s Wolfgang Kanz.

Centre of Excellence Trust chairman Maui Tangohau said a lot of research had gone into the development of the wastewater systems.

“Here in Ūawa, we don’t have the luxury of town services, so we needed a safe, environmental approach to treat what will be a significant volume of wastewater.

“This is happening through a carefully designed wetlands treatment system that can manage the demand.

“This community facility will take away a major barrier for many locals and provide practical support for marae, sports teams and whānau working in the forestry and roading industries, who often require reliable and accessible laundry services.”

The initiative had received strong community support.

“Having a local laundromat will make a huge difference for our families,” one resident said.

“It means less time and money spent travelling, and more time at home with our tamariki.”

Tolaga Bay Area School principal Nori Parata said the laundromat would be “a huge saviour to the community”.

Construction is scheduled to start in June.