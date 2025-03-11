Leo Edginton and Rob won the straight hunt at the Ruakituri and Poverty Bay centre sheep dog trials, and Edginton also claimed the short head and zig zag hunt crowns with two of his other dogs.

Tolaga Bay’s Leo Edginton marked Ruakituri Sheep Dog Trial Club’s first competition in four years with a title treble over the weekend.

For the second consecutive competition, Edginton won three of four titles — this time at the combined Ruakituri and Poverty Bay centre championships.

It was a welcome return to the calendar for Ruakituri, which has been off the scene due to Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle.

The weather was beautiful for the club trial on Friday and Saturday, but turned “awful” for the centre champs on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.

Scores were aggregated from both trials for the centre honours.