Coastie Edginton claims Poverty Bay centre dog trial title treble

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

Leo Edginton and Rob won the straight hunt at the Ruakituri and Poverty Bay centre sheep dog trials, and Edginton also claimed the short head and zig zag hunt crowns with two of his other dogs.

Tolaga Bay’s Leo Edginton marked Ruakituri Sheep Dog Trial Club’s first competition in four years with a title treble over the weekend.

For the second consecutive competition, Edginton won three of four titles — this time at the combined Ruakituri and Poverty Bay centre championships.

It was a welcome return to the calendar for Ruakituri, which has been off the scene due to Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle.

The weather was beautiful for the club trial on Friday and Saturday, but turned “awful” for the centre champs on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.

Scores were aggregated from both trials for the centre honours.

Allen Irwin and Murray claimed the centre crown in event 1 — the long head — with a combined score of 176 points, followed by Noddy Halley and Bruce on 168.5, and Merv Utting and Bob on 168.


Poverty Bay Sheep Dog Trial Centre president Allen Irwin and his dog Murray, who won the long head title at the Ruakituri and centre champs.
Edginton and Stannis were fifth on 161.25 and Graeme Cook and Glen sixth on 134.

Event 2, the short head and yard, was won by Edginton and Roxy with 189, from Henry Gaddum and Lynn 182, Laurence Rau and Paddy 179.25, Allen Irwin and Slug 177.5, and Finn McKenzie and Scragg 177.

Edginton’s success continued in event 3, the zig zag hunt, which he and Sky won with 191.75.

They were followed by Brad McHardy and June on 185.50, Ben Te Kahika and Burt 178.5, Jo McIntyre and Guy 157 and Edginton and Danny 126.

Edginton made it three titles with his dog Rob in event 4, the straight hunt.

Ruie Bridge and Flash were second with 193.8, followed by McHardy and May with 193.75, Cory McCarthy and Arthur with 190.5 and Atawhai Hadfield and Peg with 161.25.



