Tolaga Bay’s Leo Edginton marked Ruakituri Sheep Dog Trial Club’s first competition in four years with a title treble over the weekend.
For the second consecutive competition, Edginton won three of four titles — this time at the combined Ruakituri and Poverty Bay centre championships.
It was a welcome return to the calendar for Ruakituri, which has been off the scene due to Covid-19 and Cyclone Gabrielle.
The weather was beautiful for the club trial on Friday and Saturday, but turned “awful” for the centre champs on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.
Scores were aggregated from both trials for the centre honours.