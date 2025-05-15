- A ute collided with a wandering cattle beast on State Highway 35 near Ruatōria.
- The driver was uninjured, but the animal was put down.
- Passersby helped tow the damaged ute off the road.
A ute driver had a close call Wednesday night when his vehicle hit a wandering cattle beast on State Highway 35.
The crash happened at Kopuaroa near Hiruharama Rd south of Ruatōria.
Police reported there were no injuries to people in the incident, which happened about 6.40pm, but the animal had to be put down.
A witness said on social media that he was in one of three utes that had stopped for traffic lights at a roadworks site.