Police Commissioner Richard Chambers received a warm Coast welcome in Tolaga Bay. Front (from left) are Padre Bill Gray, Commissioner Chambers, Superintendent Jeanette Park and kaumatua Victor Walker. Back: Constable Hector Ensor, Inspector Danny Kirk and Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers received a warm Coast welcome in Tolaga Bay. Front (from left) are Padre Bill Gray, Commissioner Chambers, Superintendent Jeanette Park and kaumatua Victor Walker. Back: Constable Hector Ensor, Inspector Danny Kirk and Police Minister Mark Mitchell.

The country’s new Police Commissioner, Richard Chambers, received a warm East Coast welcome when he visited Te Rawheoro Marae in Tolaga Bay recently.

Last Friday, he was joined by Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park, Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk and other police staff.

Members of the local community, including rangitahi from local schools, welcomed the group onto the marae with powerful singing, and a wero was taken up by Mitchell.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell (left), Commissioner Richard Chambers, Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park and Tairawhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk at Tolaga Bay's Te Rawheoro Marae.

The commissioner told the gathering he felt incredibly honoured to be welcomed onto the marae and receive a taonga from the community – a wooden plaque crafted especially for him.