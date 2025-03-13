The country’s new Police Commissioner, Richard Chambers, received a warm East Coast welcome when he visited Te Rawheoro Marae in Tolaga Bay recently.
Last Friday, he was joined by Police Minister Mark Mitchell, Eastern District Commander Superintendent Jeanette Park, Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk and other police staff.
Members of the local community, including rangitahi from local schools, welcomed the group onto the marae with powerful singing, and a wero was taken up by Mitchell.
The commissioner told the gathering he felt incredibly honoured to be welcomed onto the marae and receive a taonga from the community – a wooden plaque crafted especially for him.