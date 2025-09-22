Growers 73 Citrus were honoured with the Innovation Award for their creative and forward-thinking approach to citrus production.
Phil Evans was acknowledged with the Excellence in Orchard Sustainability and Practice Award for his pioneering work in sustainable citrus growing.
John MacPherson was celebrated for his decades of leadership and service, earning both the Industry Champion title and becoming only the fourth person to receive Life Membership.
Citrus New Zealand interim chair Tam Jex-Blake said the board appointments underscored the organisation’s commitment to strong governance and grower-focused leadership.
“The appointment of Hugh and Murray, with their respective skill sets, strengthens Citrus New Zealand as we move forward and reflects the board’s commitment to supporting growers and the future direction of our industry.
“The evening was also about recognising the people and businesses driving citrus forward.
“It was inspiring to see growers, industry partners and supporters come together in Gisborne to applaud the incredible achievements of our industry peers.”
The awards dinner shone a spotlight on the talent, innovation and passion that continue to strengthen the sector.