Citrus NZ industry champion John MacPherson (Ngāi Tukairangi Trust) with Tam Jex-Blake (interim chair Citrus New Zealand) and Bernadine Guilleux (chair Horticulture New Zealand). Photo / supplied

Citrus New Zealand awards honour growers and leaders at Gisborne event

Gisborne hosted the inaugural Citrus New Zealand awards dinner last week, where more than 140 growers, industry leaders and guests from across the country gathered to celebrate excellence in the sector.

The Friday event followed a full-day orchard workshop on 2D trellising, spatial motion and spray optimisation.

The AGM was also held, with the appointments confirmed of Hugh Ritchie as an independent chairman and Murray Kendrew as a grower director.

The awards recognised outstanding achievement and innovation across the industry.

James Torrie received the Emerging Leader Award for his leadership potential, initiative and fresh thinking.