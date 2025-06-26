Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Chronic pain: Gisborne pensioner waits year for sinus surgery

By Lucy Xia
RNZ·
5 mins to read

A Gisborne pensioner confronted depression and chronic pain while enduring an extended wait for surgery. Photo / 123rf

A Gisborne pensioner confronted depression and chronic pain while enduring an extended wait for surgery. Photo / 123rf

By Lucy Xia of RNZ

A Gisborne pensioner dealt with chronic pain and depression during a year-long wait for surgery for severe sinus inflammation.

It came amidst ongoing doctor shortages at Gisborne Hospital.

As of April, about 40% of senior doctor positions at the hospital were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Gisborne Herald

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Gisborne Herald