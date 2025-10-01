An impression of how the new Hikuwai Bridge will look when completed. Construction will begin this month. A Bailey bridge has been operating since June 2023.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop says construction will begin this month on a new Hikuwai Bridge on the East Coast’s SH35.

Cyclone Gabrielle, in February 2023, damaged the original bridge, between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay, severing an important connection across the Hikuwai River.

Crews worked hard in the months that followed to reinstate access.

A temporary Bailey bridge had been in place since June 2023 while a long-term solution was designed, Bishop said.

“The new bridge will feature a modern, two-lane structure, be approximately 100m in length, and will follow the same alignment as the previous bridge.