Larger, deeper piles enhance resistance to flooding and erosion effects, while stronger columns increase durability.
Improved bearings will also prevent the bridge deck from lifting during floods or earthquakes.
“Cyclone Gabrielle severed more than a road in this part of the world – whole communities were cut off from Gisborne, and this much-needed bridge is a crucial part of delivering a resilient network for people and freight," Bishop said.
“At a programme cost of around $50 million, the Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) Alliance will be working with CLL Service and Solutions, who will lead the construction of the bridge structure, given its expertise in this area.
“Local businesses Parata Construction, Currie Construction, and local branches of Downer and Fulton Hogan will also be working on the project.”
He said early works and site establishment started last month, and cranes would soon be set up on the site.
Piling work is due to begin later this month.
“I look forward to this new bridge being completed as soon as possible,” Bishop said. “The East Coast was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle, and restoring modern, resilient networks for people and freight is a priority for the Government.”