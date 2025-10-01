Advertisement
Chris Bishop confirms $50m Hikuwai Bridge construction to start this month

Gisborne Herald
An impression of how the new Hikuwai Bridge will look when completed. Construction will begin this month. A Bailey bridge has been operating since June 2023.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop says construction will begin this month on a new Hikuwai Bridge on the East Coast’s SH35.

Cyclone Gabrielle, in February 2023, damaged the original bridge, between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay, severing an important connection across the Hikuwai River.

Crews worked hard in the months that

