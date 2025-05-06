- Westpac Gisborne is raising funds for rescue helicopter operations in the Tairāwhiti region.
- Activities include a street appeal, bake sale, raffle, and sausage sizzle during Chopper Month.
- Funds support the Eastland Rescue Helicopter, which completed 309 missions in 2024.
Chopper Month starts in earnest this week with Westpac Gisborne raising funds that will go directly to critical rescue helicopter operations in the Tairāwhiti region.
The annual appeal is backed by Westpac NZ to support rescue helicopter trusts throughout the country.
It last year raised a national tally of $1.44 million, over $15,000 of which was collected locally for the Eastland Helicopter Rescue Trust’s support of the Trust Tairāwhiti Eastland Rescue Helicopter.
That’s a figure local Westpac banking specialist and fundraising organiser Nadia Dal Col hopes to beat in Chopper Month 2025 with a quartet of activities, along with the direct-donation options available through the Gisborne branch or via the chopperappeal.co.nz website.