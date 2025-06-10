Advertisement
Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad highlights poverty, mental health in Gisborne

Central government, local government and health reporter·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Chief Children's Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad wants to speak directly to the mokopuna and whānau of Aotearoa to hear of their aspirations and and concerns. In Gisborne, Achmad discussed mental health, poverty, education and employment. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

  • Chief Children’s Commissioner Claire Achmad visited Gisborne to hear from mokopuna and whānau about their challenges.
  • Achmad emphasised the need for more support for families in poverty and with mental health issues.
  • She called for a bipartisan approach to ending child poverty, urging significant investment and initiatives.

Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad has visited Gisborne, saying she was eager to hear the voices of mokopuna and whānau and to be aware of the challenges they face.

Achmad, who has been in her role since November 2023, aims to visit every region of the country to meet

