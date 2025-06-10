She had heard a similar message from mokopuna from all over the country.

“I‘ve heard that powerfully from mokopuna in Tūranga.”

She said it was a privilege to meet mokopuna whaikaha, children with disabilities.

“I hear their challenges and I amplify their cause for positive change and for investment needed to support mokopuna with disabilities.”

Achmad said rangatahi (youth) wanted education and employment, but there were often barriers.

She encouraged Tairāwhiti employers to meet rangatahi in the local community and “really get to know them”.

“Every single person has strengths. Give them their opportunity.”

Achmad has two major roles – acting as an independent adviser to mokopuna up to the age of 18 and those who have been in care facilities, up to the age of 25, and advising the Government and government agencies.

In her other role, Achmad has written a post-Budget report calling for a bipartisan approach in Parliament to ending child poverty and making it a project of national significance.

Achmad told the Gisborne Herald there had to be a focus “above politics”, with support across Parliament.

“The project needs to continue across successive Governments.

“I call on the current Government to really deepen its focus on ending child poverty.”

She said that while the Government had prioritised reducing child material hardship, she wanted to see significant investment and initiatives that would “make that commitment real in the lives of mokopuna and whānau who are dealing with the impacts and stresses of poverty every single day”.

It was crucial because although childhood was a relatively short period, it had a ripple effect on the remainder of a person’s life, she said.