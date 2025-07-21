“It was very well received,” Thomson said. “People were enthralled and it drew sustained applause at the end of it.

“The dinner was outstanding, the evening flowed beautifully and there was dancing to finish it off, thanks to the Mo2s.”

The Spring Show in October promises to be outstanding if the Poverty Bay A&P Association 150th celebrations Saturday night are an indication.

Another of the organisers, Jess Bourke, described the night as “phenomenal”.

“It was an epic celebration of 150 years of all things Poverty Bay A&P Association and the people who have been a part of that history.

“The Farmers Air Event Centre looked outstanding, with so many little touches - trophies as table centre pieces, the association logo created in real life using Leaky the horse from Easts, Wisewool Sheep, Turihaua Angus Bull - all our sponsors and stunning floral arrangements by all our friends of the association’s gardens.

“Our thanks to association general manager Lana Davy and her team for all their work, too.”

Bourke said it was a great way to bring together past and present and look to the future.

“Our association is nothing without the people who give so much of their time or sponsorship.”

A special feature of the night was the naming of five new life members of the association - recognised for their service to the association and the Spring Show.

They were long-time showgrounds announcer and personality Neville Clark, Peter Andrew and Rick Shanks for their work with equestrian events, Amanda Mathers for her contribution to Home Industries, and John Larsen for his support over many years.

“We are acknowledging those who have ground away in the background doing significant roles over significant periods of time,” Thomson said.

“People who’ve given their time, energy and passion year after year - not for recognition, but because the show and the association are simply part of who they are.

“We recognise those who have helped this show thrive - the ones who turn up year after year and who help keep the spirit of town meeting country alive and well.

“Those who have made this show what it is – not just through hard work, but through passion, tradition and a whole lot of heart.”