The five new life members of the Poverty Bay A&P Association are pictured with other "lifers" at the association's 150th anniversary celebrations. From left are Peter Andrew, Rick Shanks, John Larsen, Ross Buscke, Michael Muir, Sid Hain, Neville Clark, Merran Hain, Amanda Mathers and Tim Williams. The new life members are Andrew, Shanks, Larsen, Clark and Mathers.
More than 430 people have kicked off celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Poverty Bay Agricultural & Pastoral Association.
The Farmers Air Showgrounds Park Event Centre hosted a sell-out crowd on Saturday night where the central theme was a celebration of “where town meets country” - as is thecase every year at the Poverty Bay A&P Spring Show.
“It was an absolutely brilliant night,” said Stephen Thomson, who was compere on the night. “We were thrilled with how it all went.”
A special video presentation on the history of the Spring Show - put together by Cody Keepa from Keepa Digital and voiced by long-time radio personality Murray Robertson - was unveiled on the night.
“The Farmers Air Event Centre looked outstanding, with so many little touches - trophies as table centre pieces, the association logo created in real life using Leaky the horse from Easts, Wisewool Sheep, Turihaua Angus Bull - all our sponsors and stunning floral arrangements by all our friends of the association’s gardens.
“Our thanks to association general manager Lana Davy and her team for all their work, too.”
Bourke said it was a great way to bring together past and present and look to the future.
“Our association is nothing without the people who give so much of their time or sponsorship.”
A special feature of the night was the naming of five new life members of the association - recognised for their service to the association and the Spring Show.
They were long-time showgrounds announcer and personality Neville Clark, Peter Andrew and Rick Shanks for their work with equestrian events, Amanda Mathers for her contribution to Home Industries, and John Larsen for his support over many years.
“We are acknowledging those who have ground away in the background doing significant roles over significant periods of time,” Thomson said.
“People who’ve given their time, energy and passion year after year - not for recognition, but because the show and the association are simply part of who they are.
“We recognise those who have helped this show thrive - the ones who turn up year after year and who help keep the spirit of town meeting country alive and well.
“Those who have made this show what it is – not just through hard work, but through passion, tradition and a whole lot of heart.”