Celebrations begin in countdown to Gisborne’s 150th anniversary A&P Spring Show

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

The five new life members of the Poverty Bay A&P Association are pictured with other "lifers" at the association's 150th anniversary celebrations. From left are Peter Andrew, Rick Shanks, John Larsen, Ross Buscke, Michael Muir, Sid Hain, Neville Clark, Merran Hain, Amanda Mathers and Tim Williams. The new life members are Andrew, Shanks, Larsen, Clark and Mathers.

More than 430 people have kicked off celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Poverty Bay Agricultural & Pastoral Association.

The Farmers Air Showgrounds Park Event Centre hosted a sell-out crowd on Saturday night where the central theme was a celebration of “where town meets country” - as is the

