Whangara Angus is to host a Better Beef Breeding Workshop organised by Beef + Lamb New Zealand later this month.

The workshop will run from 10am to 2.30pm on Thursday, May 22.

“This hands-on workshop is designed to help farmers better understand and interpret the information presented in bull catalogues and learn which structural traits are important when selecting a bull,” a B+LNZ spokesman said.

“Topics to be covered include setting breeding objectives for your herd, explaining EBVs (estimated breeding values) and how they can speed up your genetic gain, structurally assessing bulls, and we will cover the recently released beef nProve selection tool and help attendees understand information being presented in bull sale catalogues.”

The workshop will be run by Dave Warburton from Vet Services Hastings.