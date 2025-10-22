Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald

Bush poet Graeme Williams pays tribute to Gisborne’s Poverty Bay A&P Show

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

East Coast farmer Graeme Williams reckons the Poverty Bay A&P Show is "the best show in the country" ... a claim he underlines in a poem he wrote about the 2025 anniversary edition.

East Coast farmer Graeme Williams reckons the Poverty Bay A&P Show is "the best show in the country" ... a claim he underlines in a poem he wrote about the 2025 anniversary edition.

East Coast farmer and “bush poet” Graeme Williams wrote this ode to a highly successful and memorable 150th anniversary Poverty Bay A&P Spring Show.

Well what a celebration,

An outstanding couple of days.

Epitomising rural New Zealand,

In all its glorious ways.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was the ultimate showcase,

Of all 150

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save