Bull Walk shows East Coast 2025 R2 bulls look in top order

General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
The East Coast Angus "Bull Walk" at the weekend was well supported as studs from Wairoa to Turihaua showcased their sales line-up this season. Ratanui Angus at Tuai was among them. Photo / Ali Story

The 2025 crop of rising 2-year-old bulls from the East Coast’s Angus studs looked in fine fettle at the weekend ahead of the late June sales season.

The annual East Coast Angus Association “Bull Walk” on Saturday and Sunday last weekend was well attended by bull breeders from throughout the country.

It began on Saturday morning down at Turiroa Angus near Wairoa and concluded on Sunday at Tawa Hills at Mōtū.

“The many visitors enjoyed the sunny weekend in Tairāwhiti,” said PGG Wrightson genetics representative Emma Pollitt.

“The East Coast Angus bulls are in top order a month out from sale.

“They are a reflection of the buoyant growing season.

“Some exciting new genetics will now be available for our loyal bull buyers, backed up with all the traits they come to expect – soundness, type and grunt."

Kaharau Angus in Goodwin Road off Riverside Road was another of the region's black cattle studs to walk their bulls at the weekend. Photo / Kaharau Angus
Last year, the Angus bull sales generated $3.995 million on the sale of 350-plus young bulls and, across all the breeds (Hereford and Simmental included), the season generated more than $5m for the regional economy.

The 2025 sales season begins with the Ratanui line-up on June 22.

