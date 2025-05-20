The East Coast Angus "Bull Walk" at the weekend was well supported as studs from Wairoa to Turihaua showcased their sales line-up this season. Ratanui Angus at Tuai was among them. Photo / Ali Story

The 2025 crop of rising 2-year-old bulls from the East Coast’s Angus studs looked in fine fettle at the weekend ahead of the late June sales season.

The annual East Coast Angus Association “Bull Walk” on Saturday and Sunday last weekend was well attended by bull breeders from throughout the country.

It began on Saturday morning down at Turiroa Angus near Wairoa and concluded on Sunday at Tawa Hills at Mōtū.

“The many visitors enjoyed the sunny weekend in Tairāwhiti,” said PGG Wrightson genetics representative Emma Pollitt.

“The East Coast Angus bulls are in top order a month out from sale.