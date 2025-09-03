Dr Tracey Clissold is passionate about good bone health in women. She is pictured with the DEXA bone scanner in her laboratory at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology campus in Tauranga.
Dr Tracey Clissold’s journey in the field of bone health began with a stress fracture while she was training to qualify for the 1996 Olympic Games.
The injury would ultimately quash her Olympic dream, but the experience sparked a passion for women’s bone health. She is now helping thousands ofother women through her research.
With more than 30 years of academic experience teaching in the areas of exercise science, sports nutrition and health and wellbeing, she is returning to her home town of Gisborne to share her expertise with locals.
Clissold said she loved returning to Gisborne and was looking forward to her speaking event, titled Your Health Your Power, next week.
“It always feels like coming home. Hopefully it always will,” she said.
Clissold developed a bone health programme after conducting clinical trials in her laboratory, where she uses a DEXA scanning machine to measure bone density.
A DEXA scan is a safe, low-dose X-ray test that measures the mineral density of bones, primarily in the hip and spine. It is used to diagnose conditions like osteopenia and osteoporosis.
Clissold and her team developed a phone app called Osteo-Gains, which has been promoted nationally and internationally.
The app takes subscribers through a three-to-five-minute programme a few times a week. It teaches basic moves like star and stride jumps. The secret lies in repetition, a distinct, stiff-legged landing, and specific rests in between.
The landing stimulates bone to slowly remodel.
“If we land the way we’ve always been taught, we protect our joints, but we also attenuate the force on our bones,” she said
People should land stiffly only when doing the programme and rests are crucial.
“Those sorts of stiff, minimal-flexion-type landings are absolutely essential to target bone stimulation, but you couldn’t land like that all the time or you’d blow your joints out.
“People need more force through the skeleton to switch the bone on and encourage it to lay down more mineral, and it’s not the kind of force that you would generally take through your body without doing it purposefully,
“When I rolled out my clinical trials, my women participants were doing these jump landings while they were waiting for the kettle to boil or during an ad break.”
Clissold said there were many barriers to getting people to exercise regularly.
One of the biggest barriers was not having enough time. She believed her app helped to address that issue.
Clissold said the app already had 25,000 downloads, without advertising.
Her friend and fellow advocate for women’s health, Leana Moleta, organised next week’s speaking event at Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club.