Beef + Lamb NZ board chair Kate Acland has reinforced the organisation's concerns over wholesale land-use change. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

Beef + Lamb New Zealand has welcomed a new report that shows current policies, particularly settings under the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), are driving a wave of land-use changes to carbon forestry with significant environmental, economic and social risks.

The report, titled Alt-F Reset: Examining the drivers of forestry in New Zealand, was released this week by Simon Upton, the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE).

It follows the recent confirmation that what remains of Waipaoa Station and chunks of Matahiia and Katoa stations on the East Coast will be converted into pine plantations.

Beef + Lamb chair Kate Acland said the farmers’ organisation had been “hugely concerned” about wholesale land-use change for a long time and had advocated for action from successive governments.

“The PCE has called this out for what it is – not simply a sheep and beef issue, but a fundamental issue that New Zealand as a country needs to address.