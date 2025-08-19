Beef and Lamb NZ is holding a lambing workshop for farmers next month. Photo / Sylvie Whinray-NZME

B+LNZ lamb workshop to be held in Gisborne in September

Beef and Lamb New Zealand will stage a Growing Great Lambs workshop in Gisborne early next month as lambing gets into full swing across the region.

The event is being held on September 4, from 10am to 2pm at the Ngatapa sports club.

“There’s considerable improvement and growth to be made with benefits in both - time to finish and reduction in feed costs,” B+LNZ senior extension manager Mark Harris said.

“Grow your lambs faster and make more money.

“We will cover from pre-mating through to weaning – giving you the tools to know what to put in place for your lambs to survive and thrive.”